A Columbia woman set fire to vehicle, then returned the same day and set the car ablaze again, according to Columbia Borough police.

Shannon Elizabeth Jones, 34, was charged with four counts of arson and arrested on Aug. 5, court records show.

Officers and firefighters were initially dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Street after a BMW sport-utility vehicle was found on fire in the rear of a property there at 2:52 p.m. on Aug. 2, police said in a news release. An investigation found that the blaze was intentionally set inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders were again dispatched to the same address after a fire was set directly outside the same vehicle at 12:43 p.m. the following day, police said. Investigators found that someone had again attempted to ignite the vehicle’s interior.

The blaze that was burning outside the vehicle spread to the roof of a nearby garage, causing damage to the roof, though the fire was eventually extinguished, according to the news release.

Investigators determined Jones was responsible for starting both fires, police said.

Jones was confined to Lancaster County Prison after she was unable to post a $50,000 bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Miles K. Bixler on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735.