Columbia officials have agreed to purchase the former McGinness Airport property for $1.5 million.

Council voted Tuesday to authorize staff to sign legal papers to buy the nearly 58-acre parcel. It also voted to purchase a 1-acre property adjacent to the larger tract at 951 Plane St. for $142,000.

Council vice president Sharon Litner and member Howard Stevens voted against both purchases. Council president Heather Zink and members Todd Burgard, Fran Fitzgerald, Eric Kauffman and Peter Stahl voted in favor of the purchase.

Borough manager Mark Stivers, for the first time, publicly revealed details about an unmanned aircraft company that has expressed interest in moving to the former McGinness site.

Funds for the purchase of the former airport will come from more than $9 million collected when the borough sold a sewer plant in 2016. Stivers also plans to apply for a partial reimbursement of the purchase price from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources because plans call to preserve a natural area.

“I personally think we are doing the right thing,” Zink said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Increasing the revenue is the only way we will be able to decrease the tax burden long-term.”

Plans call to develop about 40 acres off of Manor Street into an innovation and technology campus that would include a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground. The 1-acre parcel the borough agreed to purchase may be used as an entrance to the former McGinness property or as space for the playground or parking lot.

Lititz-based Argos Unmanned Aerial Solutions, accompanied by state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36), approached the borough last August to inquire about developing a flight training facility there, according to Stivers.

Argos, which formed the partnership DR1 (Drone One), plans to use unmanned aircraft to transport medical supplies.

A call to company headquarters was not returned by press time. Stivers, however, said he spoke to an Argos representative Wednesday morning, and said the company is ready to move forward.

Stivers also said he contacted two Lancaster County businesses that previously expressed interest in relocating to the former McGinness property. He did not identify the businesses.

The borough manager said he spent most of Wednesday meeting with Columbia’s internal design team to map out roads, sidewalks and building sites.

“We’re putting in basic infrastructure,” he said.

ELA Group, a Lititz-based civil engineering company, has partnered with Columbia to help develop the former airport property, which sits on the western end of the county.

“This is an important piece of land,” Rick Jackson, ELA’s vice president of landscape architecture, said last spring, when council members began serious negotiations on the McGinness property. He said a future business development would attract tenants because of its proximity to routes 30 and 283.

The borough plans to use about $1.5 million left over from $3 million it received from the state for redevelopment projects that should allow Columbia to start making improvements on the former McGinness site. Stivers said the borough will petition the state to use the money.

Council members had hoped to vote on the property purchase in July but had to postpone the matter because of a title issue. The borough needed legal notification that the deeds to two land parcels included in the proposal had been transferred from Dorothy McGinness’s personal estate to the family trust.

“We did a title search, and about 12 acres had to be moved into the trust for the trust to be able to sell it,” Stivers said.

He said infrastructure work at the property could start in 2022.

Stivers and Zink will represent the borough Aug. 20 at closing, Stivers said Wednesday. Columbia will pay $1.495 million plus closing costs to the McGinness Family Trust.