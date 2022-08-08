A Columbia man who was appointed to a seat on Borough Council two weeks ago gave up the post a day later after officials there learned he’d been convicted of a felony for his role in a $50 million mail-fraud scheme.

Borough leaders say they were unaware of Alan M. Landsman’s criminal record or yearlong term in federal prison when they tapped the 42-year-old North Second Street resident to fill a vacant council seat on July 26.

They say they were also unaware the state constitution bars those convicted of “infamous” crimes including felonies from serving in public office.

“It was not something I had ever come upon,” said Evan Gabel, the borough’s solicitor.

Council members, meeting Thursday, voted 3-2 to appoint another Columbia resident, Republican Joanne Price of Manor Street, to fill the seat vacated by Howard Stevens, who resigned in late June. Price will be sworn into office Tuesday night. Her term expires at the end of 2023.

But Landsman’s disqualification surprised, and in some cases dismayed, borough officials.

“He served his time,” said Borough Manager Mark Stivers. “I’d like for him to move on.”

Said council President Heather Zink: “I was disappointed he was not able to serve, because he would bring a fresh perspective to the borough.”

And council member Sharon Lintner, who has worked with Landsman on a committee that works to trap, neuter and release feral cats in the borough, said Landsman “has conducted himself in a very professional manner.”

Reached for comment, Landsman said he has turned his life around since his 2018 conviction and was seeking, in throwing his hat in the ring for council, to further help his community beyond chairing the Columbia Cat Action Team.

“I was just excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work, and make a difference,” Landsman said.

‘I wanted to move on’

Landsman said he hasn’t tried to hide his past; it simply never came up in conversation with borough officials.

In seeking candidates to fill the seat left vacant by Stevens’ resignation, the borough advertised for candidates who had been borough residents for at least a year and were registered to vote. It did not require candidates to reveal arrests or convictions.

Landsman was among six residents who submitted their names to the borough. Council approved his appointment on July 26 by a 4-2 vote. Eric Kauffman, council vice president, and member Peter Stahl voted against Landsman’s appointment but did not explain their decision at the meeting.

Landsman was not sworn in but sat with council members for the rest of that meeting.

Zink said a Columbia citizen sent her information about Landsman’s conviction the next day. She declined to name the person but said it was not one of the other candidates.

Gabel, an attorney with CGA Law Firm of York, notified borough leaders that Landsman’s felony conviction disqualified him for holding the elected office. He said no lawyer he talked to at his firm, which represents about 50 municipalities, knew that a felony conviction could prevent someone from holding office or serving on a jury.

Landsman pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and said he served 12 months in federal prison for his role in what federal prosecutors alleged was a nationwide telemarketing scheme designed to ship unwanted and vastly overpriced light bulbs and cleaning supplies to thousands of businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The scheme netted the conspirators more than $50 million over more than a decade, federal prosecutors said.

Landsman, who has lived in Columbia since 2020, said he thought his prison sentence wouldn’t impede his desire to serve on the council. “I just feel I’ve served and paid my debt to society,” Landsman said. “I wanted to move on with my life.”

‘Infamous’ crimes

The state constitution prohibits those convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury or other “infamous” crimes from serving in public office. While that provision does not specifically mention the term felony, state courts have held in most cases that felonies qualify.

In one notable instance, however, that hasn’t been the case. Michael Helfrich, who is now the mayor of York, pleaded guilty in 1991 to felony drug possession and was able to serve on City Council before being elected to the city’s top post. A court ruled that Helfrich’s felony was not “infamous.”

The constitutional ban on those convicted of “infamous” crimes from serving in public office appears to be little-known; representatives from other local governments here said they did not know about it.

“We would have been in the same boat,” said Manheim Borough manager James Fisher. “We don’t have a formal application process.”

Similarly, in Lancaster city, where council asked for cover letters from those who wanted to fill a vacant seat last January, city clerk Bernard Harris said he “was not aware of that” when asked about the constitutional provision.

Stivers said Landsman will continue to chair the feral cat committee in Columbia and may serve on other committees.

But for Landsman, the turn of events is disappointing.

He said he jubilantly called friends after being appointed to council two weeks ago. He called them back the next day to tell them he had withdrawn because he had committed a felony.

“It was my redemption moment,” he said about his appointment. “Now, it stings.”