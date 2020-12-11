Columbia Borough School District is suspending in-person instruction at its secondary campus through the holiday break due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the high school.

"The CBSD Public Health Team met today, and the number of student cases at Columbia High School has reached 7 cases today," a message posted Friday afternoon on the district's website states. "According to the *NEW* guidance from the PA Department of Health and Education, we have to shift the learning at the high school to remote starting December 14th and extending through the holiday break."

The shift includes grades seven through 12, as the middle school is attached to the high school. Students are expected to return Jan. 4, 2021.

The middle school's Taylor campus isn't impacted by the move, so students there will remain following a hybrid schedule.

The county's smallest public high school, Columbia High School has about 400 students. The state currently recommends schools with less than 500 students and located in a county with substantial community transmission to close for two weeks if they report seven or more COVID-19 cases in the most recent 14 days.

Lancaster County is one of 66 of 67 Pennsylvania counties considered to have substantial community transmission of COVID-19, the highest level identified by the state.

