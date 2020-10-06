When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: The school district will not increase attendance caps at its sporting events any time soon.

Background: Last month, the board approved a motion to allow student-athletes districtwide to participate in fall sports while ‘following current guidelines from PIAA, LGH, District 3, and the L-L League.” In accordance with state regulations, this meant the district would limit in-person attendance to 25 for indoor and 250 for outdoor events.

Why it’s important: Robert Kedney, interim high school principal, announced the district will maintain its current attendance limits, despite many school districts across Lancaster County recently voting to exceed the state’s occupancy restrictions. Because of a federal court ruling that allows Gov. Tom Wolf to limit the size of gatherings while his policy is under appeal, administrators contacted athletic directors and superintendents from other districts that voted to increase attendance. Sixteen of those schools intend to “backtrack” to a 25/250 spectator limit, Kedney said.

What’s next: The administration will continue to monitor state attendance policies throughout the school year and act accordingly.

Update: Wolf announced new standards at a press conference Oct. 6, a day after this board meeting. They replace the former recommendation of no more than 250 people at outdoor gatherings and no more than 25 at indoor gatherings. For indoor gatherings, 20% of capacity for venues with a capacity is 0-2,000 people; 15% for a capacity of 2,001-10,000, and 10%, to a maximum of 3,750, for facilities holding over 10,000.