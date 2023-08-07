Bullets fired by two men struck four residences and three cars in Columbia on Saturday afternoon, the borough’s police department said.

Police were dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to the intersection of Third and Cherry Streets, one block away from The Columbia Market House, for reports of shots fired. Witnesses said two shooters wearing dark clothing targeted a person walking nearby.

Columbia Police Chief Jack Brommer said there were more than 20 shell casings from rifles and pistols found in the area.

Witnesses said the targeted individual fled on foot and was not injured. Police said they are reviewing footage from surrounding cameras and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Matt Leddy or the department at 717-684-7735.