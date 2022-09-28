Come this weekend, Columbia resident Dereda Bennett expects to head to Florida as a volunteer with the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region after Hurricane Ian moves through the state.

Her job will be to feed people, perhaps serving hot meals out of a Red Cross emergency response vehicle, or maybe feeding 1,000 people at a shelter.

“I know how to cook and know how to bake. So my thing always will be feeding people,” said Bennett, 55, who spent 25 years in the food service industry.

Bennett recently returned home from spending two weeks in Baton Rouge, where she volunteered after Hurricane Danielle hit Louisiana.

“This is something that I love to do, to help people out. I’m not worrying about myself. Am I hungry? Am I this? I don’t have to worry. I don’t worry about self,” Bennett said during a Zoom interview with reporters. “I worry about other people and what their needs are and what they want to have accomplished, if they need to have something. Just a kind word, or if it’s just a Bible verse. Just lift somebody. It’s a blessing to me.”

Bennett said she finds the work rewarding, though it can be a lot to manage.

She might oversee a staff of 20 or 30 people to cook for 1,000 people, including meals for people with dietary restrictions.

Bennett urged people to donate money to the Red Cross and consider giving blood because both resources are needed.

Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the Greater Pennsylvania Region, said more than 500 trained disaster workers are already in Florida and more are expected to arrive after Ian moves out. That 500 includes eight from the Greater Philadelphia Region, with Bennett and another 11 expected to head down as soon as practical.

Other responses

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday deployed Pennsylvania Task Force 1, one of the country’s 28 urban search and rescue teams, to South Carolina to support response operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service is also preparing to help people in Florida affected by Ian, though its efforts would follow search and rescue operations and federal assessment, according to Jesse Huxman, communications manager for the disaster service.

After needs assessments are done, MDS will consult with other members of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of disaster-response organizations that coordinate their efforts with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Then, it's time to start doing an assessment of the damage and the initial cleanup,” Huxman said. “And then down the road a ways, we start to look at the long-term: repair, rebuild and restore. That’s the MDS sweet spot.”

While the disaster service has tradespeople and skilled laborers who volunteer, skills are not necessary.

“When it comes to mucking out, that’s the dirty work and we just need some strong shoulders and backs to carry 5-gallon buckets of gunk out of basements,” Huxman said.

“But at this point, prayers for those that are in the path of the storm are probably the best thing we can do,” he said.

For now, MDS has a volunteer sign-up on its website.

As far as other responses, Duane Hagelgans, vice president of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association and associate professor of emergency management at Millersville University, said it is unlikely emergency responders would go on their own.

“The problem in a disaster: There’s no accountability – not just if something happens to them, but also how to feed them, housing, etc.,” Hagelgans said.

By contrast, he said, the federal task forces that are deployed to disasters are self-sufficient.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 will deploy with 45 members, including some from its sponsoring agency, Philadelphia Fire Department, and first responders trained in urban search-and-rescue.

The governor’s office said it does not identify task force members or their hometowns for safety reasons.

Members were scheduled to travel more than 600 miles to a staging base in Columbia, South Carolina, in a convoy of tractor trailers carrying equipment, communications vehicles and buses.

Two task force members who were sent to Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Fiona were reassigned to Florida in advance of Ian and will help Florida emergency officials.