Columbia Borough's police use-of-force policy has been posted online, following complaints from a councilwoman last month that she had been unable to see it.

The 21-page policy, posted to the borough's website Friday, is heavily redacted: eight pages are completely grayed-out and eight are partially redacted.

Essentially, what's readable is an introduction, definitions and administrative information.

Sharon Lintner, the councilwoman who sought access to the policy, was disappointed.

"With eight pages fully redacted, this document raises more questions than it answers," she said.

Resident Scott Frederick, who along with his wife, Shelley, called for council to release the policy at its meeting Tuesday, said Chief Jack Brommer and Mayor Leo Lutz wasted their time.

He wants an unredacted policy released.

"My wife and I have between our children and grandchildren six persons of color that we need to help protect," he said. "There is a world outside of Columbia but when in Columbia we all as citizens need to know how (police) choose to conduct themselves."

In deciding what to redact, the borough relied on an August 2019 determination by the state's Office of Open Records involving a Bucks County newspaper that wanted a police department's use-of-force policy.

The agency determined that releasing information about the use of guns and less-lethal weapons, situational tactics and response procedures would reasonably be likely to jeopardize public safety.

"Columbia Borough takes every Right-to-Know request it receives seriously, and never is that more true when a request involves balancing its citizens right to public records with the Borough’s duty to ensure that the brave men and women of the Columbia Borough Police Department are able to safely do their jobs," the borough said on its website.

Issues of police accountability and transparency related to calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on use-of-force policies.

Lancaster city's nine-page use-of-force policy is posted, unredacted, on its website. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has had its detailed, 37-page policy posted, unredacted, since January. It's also posted other policies, including those governing stun guns and de-escalation.

The Pennsylvania State Police recently posted its use-of-force policy unredacted, as have York and Bethlehem. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have long posted their policies.

Lancaster NAACP President Blanding Watson said the organization urges all departments to post their unredacted use-of-force policies online.

