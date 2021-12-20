The Columbia Borough police are urging residents to lock their vehicles after a string of break-ins over the weekend.

Someone reported a Toyota Corolla missing Saturday around 9:42 a.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street, police said. At the time the vehicle went missing, police said the owner left the doors unlocked and a key in the driver's side door.

Police said the vehicle has been found, but no one has been arrested.

In two separate calls to police on Saturday morning, people reported things stolen from their car overnight and items "strewn about the vehicle," police said. The first call was around 7:45 a.m., in the 700 block of Locust Street, and someone made a similar report around 11:45 a.m., in the area of 6th and Walnut streets.

"There have been several vehicles rummaged through and items missing over the past few weeks," police said in a release, warning residents to lock their vehicles.

Columbia police ask anyone with information on the recent thefts to call the department at 717-684-7735 or text "LANCS" to 847411.