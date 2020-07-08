Columbia Borough police seek "community cooperation" after someone shot a gun during a fight involving "numerous" suspected teenagers on Tuesday night, according to the department.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Fifth Street at 9:13 p.m. for a fight in progress. Someone shot a firearm during the fight, police said.

A group fled the scene when officers arrived, according to police, and witnesses have not cooperated with police.

Anyone with information about the fight or who fired the gun is asked to call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735. People can also submit tips through the department's Crimewatch page.

