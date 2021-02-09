Columbia Borough police are asking the public for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Kaelene Burgess was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said. She was wearing a lime green shirt, black and grey Foamposites and black jeans.

She is about 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds.

Kaelene was known to stay in the 800 block of Prangley Avenue in Lancaster, police said.

She may be moving between several houses "to avoid being caught," police said.

Anyone who knows where Kaelene might be is asked to call police at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" to 847411.