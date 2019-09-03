Hailey Bostic

Hailey Bostic, 16, was last seen at her Columbia home around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735.

Police are looking for a 16-year-old female who ran away from her Columbia home.

Hailey Bostic was last seen at the home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She ran away after having an argument with family members, police said.

Police received a report that she was missing around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Hailey has red hair and blue eyes. She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Hailey has a rose tattoo on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and white sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735 or 911.