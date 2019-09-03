Police are looking for a 16-year-old female who ran away from her Columbia home.
Hailey Bostic was last seen at the home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She ran away after having an argument with family members, police said.
Police received a report that she was missing around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Hailey has red hair and blue eyes. She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Hailey has a rose tattoo on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and white sweatpants.
Police ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735 or 911.