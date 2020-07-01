Columbia Borough police issued a missing persons alert for a 19-year-old who has not returned home for the past seven days.

Chyenne Rivera, 19, left her home in the 100 block of North 4th Street sometime after 5 a.m. on June 22 and has not returned, police said.

Police said they were made aware that she hadn't returned home at 10:55 p.m. on June 22.

River is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair with red highlights and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Rivera is asked to call Columbia Borough police, at 717-684-7735 or text "LANCS" to 847411.

