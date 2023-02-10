Police in Columbia are investigating the discovery of a body found in a home Friday as a homicide.

Officers responded at 8:18 a.m. to the home in the 500 block of Avenue H for a report of a body found in the residence. Police have not released any other details about the person.

Police have a large area taped off and about five officers are talking to people within the taped area.

Police said in a news release that a suspect is in custody. The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and Lancaster County Coroner's Office is at the scene.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he doesn't have any information he can release as of Friday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department did not respond to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon.

Police also believe it to be an isolated incident, and said the public is not at risk.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.