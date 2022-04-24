Ten months after reopening with $3.5 million in renovations complete, the Columbia Market House has seen several vendors leave, is welcoming shoppers only one day a week and will have new management this summer.

Despite those issues for a project pitched as a cornerstone for Columbia’s revitalization, borough officials have not soured on the effort and maintain that the market has a positive future.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which manages and operates the Market House at 15 S. 3rd St., recently announced that it’s leaving that role effective June 30, citing its need to focus time and resources on other mission-driven projects. For example, CHI has an agreement to purchase the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart at 1834 Lititz Pike for $3.5 million and plans to turn it into a school with first through 12th grades.

Built in 1869, the 9,400-square-foot Columbia Market House operated as a market until 1996, when it closed amid concerns about costs and a dwindling number of vendors. It reopened with fanfare in 2005 but closed again just before Christmas in December 2017 when it had 15 vendors, including some selling jewelry and crafts. The borough-owned facility reopened after renovations in May 2021 under CHI St. Joseph’s Health management.

CHI, which is dedicated to improving the health of children and families in Lancaster County, had agreed to take on day-to-day operations and develop a farmers market featuring fresh food vendors as part of its effort to promote healthy eating in Columbia.

“We are transitioning now from CHI management of the market house to the borough taking over. This was always going to be the plan, but CHI has stated that they will not honor their five-year agreement, so we will speed up that process,” said borough manager Mark Stivers.

There are no penalties for CHI for backing out of the agreement, just a 120-day required notice.

Under the original agreement, CHI was tasked with managing the market for a period of five years and agreed to provide up to $65,000 annually in funding beyond the revenue generated by activities and programs for costs associated with operations and maintenance. The borough is responsible for identifying necessary funds beyond the funding provided by CHI for the Market House operations.

CHI also provided a one-time contribution of $100,000 towards new market stands, the purchase of tables and chairs and other fixtures for the restaurant inside the market.

“If there are costs above that or costs that are not included or anticipated under the agreement, the borough would pay those costs,” Stivers said.

The agreement states that if overruns occur, a financial plan would be developed between CHI and the borough to determine how these costs would be covered.

“From a growth perspective, this is not a setback at all for the borough. This is an internal issue affecting the management of the Market House. The importance and influence of the market to downtown businesses is still strong,” Stivers said.

CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health President Phil Goropoulos said that, while to the public it may appear that his organization is ending its relationship with the borough after just one year, it had been working in collaboration with borough officials on the market project since 2018 when they first discussed the possibility of revitalizing the Market House.

“Since that point four years ago, we have worked tirelessly to bring that vision to life with both financial investments and the tremendous efforts of our staff and have succeeded in many ways,” Goropoulos said.

The borough officials, Stivers said, are working on a plan to manage the market and considering several options for management but are not ready to announce a decision at this time.

“The operational costs will now be the responsibility of the borough. We will also receive all revenue from the vendors, restaurant, and the special events,” Stivers said.

When asked if the income generated from market stands’ rent is enough to keep the market open, Stivers said that, assuming there’s full occupancy of stands and many special events a year, it is possible that the revenues generated are enough to cover the operating costs.

“As with any such venture, there may be years where it falls short, and the difference would fall on the borough. In years we generate more than the operating costs, those funds will be kept in a dedicated account for use only for the market house,” Stivers said.

Navigating the pandemic health challenges

The pandemic played a role in the market cutting back its hours by dropping a day of operation, a move that also played a role in some of the initial vendors moving on.

The market house was open for business Wednesdays and Saturdays. However, a few months after it resumed operation after renovations, the borough council voted in favor of not opening Wednesdays due to vendor absences.

Some absences have been related to illness. Goropoulos recalled one time when several stands were closed.

“It turned out three or more stand holders had tested positive for COVID that week, which there’s not much that can be done about. We certainly don’t want vendors being sick and spreading illness to their customers,” Goropoulos said.

When there is an illness or a family emergency, Goropoulos said, market stands that are being supported by one or two people, whether employees or the owners themselves, have no choice but to not be open that day.

The pandemic has also presented challenging circumstances for vendors, ranging from consumers cutting back on spending and shopping in person less frequently, to supply chain issues that have constrained the supplies of some goods.

“COVID has been tough,” Goropoulos said. “New businesses have a high fail rate - around 50% - opening a new venture in the midst of a pandemic doesn’t make things easier so I think a higher than 50% failure rate is likely in these times, and I think you have seen that play out with the vendors in the market. I don’t think the failure rate has been quite 50% but it’s higher than we would have liked.”

Less vendors, less shoppers

Foot traffic on a recent Saturday morning seemed much lighter than what was seen during the initial months after the market opened.

The market house has been operating every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. since November. An exception is Gypsy Kitchen, the 100-seat anchor restaurant inside the market, which operates from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

When the Market House opened in 2021 during Memorial Day weekend, the vendor mix at the time matched the desired vendor types identified on a community survey completed by more than 1,000 residents. The Wednesday and Saturday hours established when the market opened were also identified by the community survey.

Since then, five vendors have left: Andy’s Market, Gearhouse Brewing Co., Just 4 Paws and Hooves, Lilly’s Produce and Misty Mountain Bakery.

“People left for various reasons. The lack of sales on Wednesdays led to the vendors requesting that we discontinue being open on that day. They were losing money every Wednesday, and Saturday sales were not offsetting their losses from the weekday,” Goropoulos said.

Vendors were ultimately given a 20% reduction in their rent because of the reduction in days of operations. Some vendors - who advocated for the change - then used the decision to close on Wednesdays to break their leases, according to Goropoulos.

Elizabeth Ann Lentz, who owns Just 4 Paws & Hooves, closed her stand at the Market last November.

“They broke the lease agreement when they decided to close Wednesdays and only open one day. It was poor management plus they sort of turned the place into a food court. You could grab lunch but nowhere to get the food items you needed to make meals for the week, like meats. Basically, what they pitched to us at the beginning was not what we got or what was being offered,” Lentz said.

No intention to close the doors

Meanwhile, even with attendance down, Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz said the Market House is there to stay because it is popular with residents, visitors, and vendors alike.

“We have no intention of shutting down the market. We need to do more marketing and advertising to people outside of Columbia. The market is in a bit of a flux, some vendors left, and some are looking to come in. As weather improves things start to grow and as COVID starts waning out, people will come out more … then things will pick up,” Lutz said.

Officials are working to recruit vendors that align with the feedback and recommendations that they have received and find a good variety of vendors to ensure the market remains vibrant.

“The good news is that we have some new stands coming that will add to the energy at the market. I have heard from some residents that they want more stands that offer prepared foods and more local farm produce and products. We are working on getting those types of stands in there now. And with spring on its way, we know that the number of visitors will just be increasing,” Stivers said.

The newest member of the vendor group is Jason Stone, owner of The Productive Peasant Farm Co., a half-acre farm growing chemical-free vegetables, fruits and herbs in Lancaster County.

Breakaway Farms and Butchery, located in Mount Joy, is offering its meats at PPFC’s market house stand.

Longtime Columbia resident Mandy Eisenhaur saw the market house as an opportunity to make her dream of selling baked goods a reality. She recently opened Eisenhaur’s Sweets and Eats and is pleased with how the community has responded.

“We had a great turnout from the community on opening day and sold out of everything by the time we closed. We are just happy to be able to give to the Columbia community what they are looking for at the market house. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback” Eisenhaur said.

Eisenhaur said she had closely followed what was happening at the market since it opened and had heard comments about what people wished to see there.

“I thought why not me. I can provide something they want. And if we support and promote each other as vendors and make use of each other’s products to come up with new offerings, then we’ll all do well, the community will grow, and market will get back to its glory days. I know I’m not going anywhere, this is my hometown,” Eisenhaur said.

Although CHI’s management agreement will end in June, the organization will continue to have a presence at the market as a vendor, with two stands - Isidore and Maria's, which is a produce stand, and the Monastery Bakery of St. Joseph, which will offer baked goods.

Currently there is regular marketing for the Market House in the local community, including household mailings each quarter, ads in local community publications as well as Facebook and Instagram posts and ads. There are special events at least once per month including music and pop-up vendors and special market days. Vendors are also encouraged to market their own stands and build their own customer base in the community.