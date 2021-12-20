A Columbia man will spend anywhere from 19 1/2 to 60 years in state prison for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

Edwin Davis, 47, of the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia, was found guilty by jury in June, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Davis on December 13. According to the district attorney's office, Totaro sentenced Davis to:

- 6 1/2 to 20 years for rape by forcible compulsion.

- 6 1/2 to to 20 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

- 6 1/2 to 20 years for unlawful contact with a minor.

Those sentences will run consecutively, bringing Davis' total aggregate sentence to 19 1/2 to 60 years in a state prison. Davis also has to register as a sex offender the rest of his life, Totaro ordered.

Someone called police on March 30, 2018, after they saw a 13-year-old girl running and saying someone raped her, according to the caller. The caller also reported seeing Davis adjust his waistband of his pants behind some bushes of the area in the 100 block of South 2nd Street, according to the district attorney's office.

Sometime after the rape occurred, Davis then texted a 12-year-old girl, attempting to get lewd photos and lure her out of her house, the district attorney's office said.

Police arrested Davis about half a block from the victims' residence, according to the district attorney's office.

He was a stranger to the girls and had only met them when he exchanged phone numbers with them after walking past them earlier in the day, the district attorney's office said.

"The defendant is an extreme danger to society and incarceration is warranted to protect public safety," Totaro said.

“He talked to [the victims], communicated with them and then violently attacked them,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said. “ The victims have to deal with what the defendant did for the rest of their lives. This is every parent’s worst nightmare for their child to run into a stranger like him.”

Davis declined to speak when offered by the judge on two separate occasions, the district attorney's office.