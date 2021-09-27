A Columbia man has been charged after selling drugs to a Manheim Township woman in April, resulting in her death hours later, according to Manheim Township police.

Jeffrey Warren Shackelford, 47, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

Officers found 26-year-old Carrie Hamilton unresponsive in a residence in the 1300 block of Hollywood Drive in Manheim Township at 4:54 a.m. on April 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where she later died.

A coroner’s report determined Hamilton died of combined drug toxicity, police said. A toxicological report found cocaine, morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system at the time of her death, and a search of the residence where Hamilton was found uncovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol.

Hamilton’s boyfriend, who police had found performing CPR on her, told investigators he had driven her to meet a drug dealer in the parking lot of a Lancaster Township Turkey Hill several hours earlier, around 10:30 p.m. on April 12, later hiding the drugs she had purchased.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from outside the Turkey Hill, spotting Shackleford’s vehicle entering the parking lot around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit. Hamilton then entered the vehicle for several minutes before leaving.

Police also found text messages between Hamilton and Shackleford arranging the transaction.

Shackleford was arrested on separate felony drug offenses on Aug. 20 after police found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs hidden inside a can of “Pik-Nik” shoestring potatoes in a West Hempfield Township residence. He later admitted to investigators that day that he sold crack cocaine and heroin to Hamilton in the past, including on April 12, but claimed he did not intentionally sell her fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Attempts to reach Shackelford’s attorney, Stephen William Grosh, were not immediately successful.

Shackelford remains in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $250,000 bail Monday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Miller on Oct. 5.

Shackleford is currently awaiting trial on two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl and two other drug offenses in connection to the August incident, according to court records. He has previously pleaded guilty to drug delivery charges in 2007, 2010 and 2013.