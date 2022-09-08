A Columbia man shot and injured a man in what police described as a drive-by shooting in Lancaster city last month, according to a criminal complaint.

City police arrested and charged 18-year-old Israel Ramos days after the shooting police say happened at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the 200 block of South Ann Street. Court documents indicate at least three other people were also in the car with Ramos, but police have not said if more charges are coming.

Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of South Ann Street at resulted in one injury and damage to vehicles. One neighbor told a reporter at the time they heard gunshots in the area, and another said she saw a man lying in the grass saying, "help, I got shot."

Video surveillance in the area showed two men walking when a black car driving northbound appeared shortly after, according to the criminal complaint. Four men, including Ramos, were in the vehicle. The criminal complaint does not identify the other men in the car.

The car pulled onto South Ann Street, slowed down as it approached the two walking men and two men in the car – one in the driver’s seat, the other in the passenger’s seat on the driver’s side – began shooting at the walking men when they got close, according to the criminal complaint.

The gunfire hit one of the walking men in his lower back, and an ambulance later took him to a hospital for emergency medical care, according to the criminal complaint. The second man was not injured.

The gunfire also struck three vehicles in the area, including an EMS vehicle with a staff member inside, according to the criminal complaint. A man and a child were also walking in the area when the shooting happened, but police said no bystanders were injured.

Officers were able to see the vehicle’s registration in surveillance footage, which came back to an acquaintance of Ramos. She told police that Ramos was driving the car on the day of the shooting, and that he texted her about the shooting, according to the criminal complaint. Ramos also told the woman that he discarded the car and gave her a false story to tell police about the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

When speaking to officers, Ramos said he drove the car on the day of the shooting, but denied being involved in the shooting itself, according to the complaint. He also told police he discarded the vehicle somewhere in Millersville.

Police charged Ramos with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, tampering with or fabricating evidence and false reports to law enforcement.

A court docket indicates Ramos’ preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6, but it has not been updated as of Thursday afternoon.