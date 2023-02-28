A Columbia man shot another man in a York County furniture store last week following a physical altercation between the two the day before, according to police.

Officers with Springettsbury Township Police Department responded to Price Busters at 1900 Industrial Highway around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, according to a criminal complaint. Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed store surveillance, which showed Kirk Olivier, 20, of Columbia, inside the store and Michael Whitt, 23, of York, walk into the store.

Olivier took a pistol from his waistband and shot at Whitt, according to the criminal complaint. Whitt ran out of the store and fled the area.

Whitt arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint. Police noted that Whitt did not have a firearm during the shooting. Police did not indicate the extent of Whitt’s injuries.

Olivier had been inside the Smoke & Chill convenience store on East Princess Street in York around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, when Whitt walked in and hit Olivier in the face, according to a criminal complaint. The strike caused Olivier to fall backward and retreat to the rear of the store as Whitt walked toward him and pulled a handgun from his waistband. Police said Olivier was able to get away from Whitt, and Whitt also left the store.

Whitt was adjudicated as a minor for possession of a firearm, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Olivier was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Whitt was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited, stemming from the Feb. 23 incident at Smoke & Chill.

Police have issued warrants for both Olivier and Whitt. It was not clear as of Tuesday if Whitt was still in the hospital.