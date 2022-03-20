Updated: This story has been updated with information from an affidavit of probable cause. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Manheim Township police have identified a Columbia man they say shot and killed a man at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, opened fire at Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township around 1:23 a.m., striking 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott, police said in a news release.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled that Scott died from a gunshot wound to the chest, he said Monday morning after completing the autopsy. Diamantoni ruled manner of death as a homicide.

Wilson, of the 200 block of South 4th Street in Columbia, was charged with criminal homicide, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and two firearms violations. He has not yet been arrested.

Police said that Wilson and Scott were in a fight near the doors of Club Twenty3 before the shooting happened, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two men were separated and then began walking back toward each other, police said. That's when Wilson shot Scott from about three feet away, according to investigators who watched the incident unravel on the club's surveillance footage.

The crowd around the fight scattered, and Wilson got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off, according to the affidavit. Several people loaded Scott into a car and took him to the hospital, where police say he died of his injuries.

Scott, of Alligator, Miss., was visiting a friend in Lancaster for an undetermined amount of time when he was killed, his family said. His relatives remembered him as a talented athlete with dreams of becoming a professional football player, as well as a family man with an outgoing personality who wished to one day have children of his own.

Law enforcement is urging people not to approach Wilson, who may be armed.

Police ask anyone who knows where Wilson is to immediately contact their local police department. Police also ask anyone with information on the shooting shooting to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401, ext. 0, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.

Wilson, who court records show has also used the name Tyler Jamar Wilson and Tyler James Wilson, has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations in 2013.

He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in 2015, according to the affidavit and doesn't have a permit to carry or possess a concealed firearm.