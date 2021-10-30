A Columbia man has been arrested after he was found sharing child pornography online, according to state police.

David Henry Bowersox Jr., 60, was charged with disseminating photos of child sex acts, three counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

A state police Central Computer Crimes Unit investigation determined Bowersox was sharing pornographic images and videos of children on the internet, police said in a news release.

Police did not state how many of the images and videos Bowersox shared online. Trooper Nicholas Cortese, the lead investigators on the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators searched Bowersox’s home in the 800 block of Chestnut Street on Oct. 19. The news release does not state if any items were seized in the search.

Bowersox was charged Friday morning and confined to Lancaster County Prison that day after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Miles Bixler on Nov. 5.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Bowersox.