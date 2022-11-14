A Columbia man will spend time in prison for his fifth DUI conviction since 2013.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Dung Van Dang, 49, to 16 months to seven years in prison on Nov. 2. Dang’s sentencing came after a jury convicted him following a trial in July, court documents indicate.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dang on Sept. 30, 2020, after a trooper saw him illegally pass another vehicle in the center lane on Lincoln Highway East near the intersection of Mcilvaine Road in Paradise Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. After investigating, the trooper determined Dang’s license was suspended from driving because of a prior DUI charge.

Dang admitted to the trooper that he had two alcoholic drinks, and the trooper smelled alcohol on Dang’s breath, according to the district attorney’s office. State police later determined Dang had a blood alcohol content of 0.152%, nearly twice the legal limit.

During the course of the investigation, state police learned that Dang had two other DUI convictions in Pennsylvania and two in New York. Court documents indicate he was sentenced to 90 days to a year in prison in Luzerne County for a DUI in 2017. Dang was also charged with a DUI in Lancaster County in 2011 and was sentenced to three to six months in prison in 2013 and his driver’s license was suspended for 18 months.