A Lancaster County judge sentenced a Columbia man to 25 to 50 years in prison for raping another man in 2021.

On Oct. 19, a jury found Steele T. Helton, 52, guilty of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault. Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Helton on Friday, Jan. 13.

Helton faced a mandatory 25-to-50-year sentence because he’s a second-strike sexual assault offender. He has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges since at least 1992, including aggravated assault, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

Helton is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under Megan's Law.

On Jan. 27, 2021, a man told the Manor Township Police Department that Helton sexually assaulted him at a house on Water Street between the night of Jan. 16 and morning of Jan. 17, according to previous reporting. The man said he and Helton were with a group of people, drinking in the residence’s garage. After going to sleep, the man woke up to Helton on top of him, taking his clothes off.

When the man later confronted Helton over the phone, Helton apologized, saying “I go to work and I cry every day during my lunch breaks,” according to previous reporting.

Helton previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault in 2019. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and four years of probation, according to court records.