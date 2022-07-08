A Columbia man will spend up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a robbery and high-speed chase that happened in 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Joel White, 29, pleaded guilty on March 7 to 13 charges, including burglary, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or eluding an officer, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm, simple assault, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced White on July 5 to serve seven to 16 years in prison and three years of probation.

Details of the case

At around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, officers with East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta eastbound in the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to the release. The vehicle, which police later determined belonged to White, was going at speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

White parked the car in the parking lot of The Willows at Historic Strasburg and got out, running southwest. When officers searched the car, they discovered a large, black knife sheath inside, according to the release.

A 911 caller reported at 3:11 a.m. that a man wielding a large knife broke into their residence and threatened them if they didn't give him their vehicle, police said. White then got into the person's blue Honda CRV and drove away − officers with East Lampeter Township police and troopers with Pennsylvania State police located the vehicle and started to pursue it.

As White traveled north on State Road 0896, he went 120 mph, swerved into oncoming lanes, went through red traffic signals and almost hit multiple other vehicles, according to the release. Pursuing officers used a PIT maneuver − a tactic to force a car to turn sideways abruptly − on White's vehicle in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike and arrested him.

Officers found White in possession of a hypodermic needle, methamphetamine, Buprenorphine, Naloxone sublingual films, and a knife, according to the release. White also admitted to officers that he used methamphetamine.

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of the defendant’s actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Christie Wilson during proceedings. She prosecuted the case. "He put countless lives in danger that night."

Along with White's prison and probation sentence, Reinaker ordered him to pay $19,504 in restitution and have no contact with the victims.