A Columbia man was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for the 2017 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Denzel Saladeen Nichols, 26, of Stonehouse Lane, was found guilty by a jury in June of rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Nichols on Tuesday.

Investigators say Nichols met with the victim at the Mountville Park, where he supplied her with alcoholic beverages and marijuana. Nichols then drove her to a residence on Estelle Drive, where he raped her after she passed out, the district attorney’s office said.

Police obtained text messages and recordings of calls in which Nichols admitted sexually assaulting the victim, who did not remember what happened, the district attorney’s office said. The August 2017 incident was reported in March 2020 and charges were filed in October 2020.

In sentencing Nichols, Sponaugle referenced Nichol’s prior sexual assault case, according to the district attorney’s office.

Nichols was charged in September 2017 with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while she was asleep. He pleaded guilty in February 2018 and received a sentence of one to three years in prison. That assault happened in July 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the most recent case, said Nichols maxed out his state prison sentence for the prior case, and then declined to complete sexual offender treatment. Muller also said he contacted the first victim almost immediately after being released from prison.

“He needs to remain in jail in order to ensure the safety of the community,” Muller said, according to the district attorney’s office.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.