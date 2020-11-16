A Columbia man charged for robbing two convenience stores in January, wielding a knife in one robbery and wearing a wig in another, has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison.

Timothy Jenkins, 53, was sentenced Friday by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth for the Jan. 5 robberies of Turkey Hill stores in West Hempfield and Columbia during which police said he knocked store clerks to the floor and took cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 5, Jenkins robbed the Turkey Hill at 342 Chestnut Street, Columbia, where he had a knife and threatened to kill the store clerk, grabbing her by her neck and hitting her on his way to the cash register, according to a police affidavit filed in the case. Forty-two minutes later, Jenkins robbed the Turkey Hill at 1199 Prospect Road, this time wearing a wig under a camouflage hat and a different jacket, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins was charged with the help of surveillance footage that led police to the vehicle he drove and also helped them find the dumpster where they discovered the wig and clothing Jenkins was wearing when he robbed the second store.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to counts of robbery, simple assault, and related charges in exchange for the prison sentence.