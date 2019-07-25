A Columbia man that was charged with having 65 bags of fentanyl was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison after trying to sneak three more bags of the drug into Lancaster County Prison earlier this year.

Derreck Strausbaugh, 29, tried to sneak three bags of fentanyl into the county’s prison after being arrested on a warrant on March 24, according to the district attorney’s office.

He tried to hide the drugs in his shoe and was caught by prison staff in an intake area, the district attorney’s office said.

Strausbaugh pleaded guilty on July 16 to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, possessing contraband and other related charges.

