A Columbia man was sentenced to 11 to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of drug-related charges resulting in the death of a woman in 2021.

Jeffrey Shackelford, 48, was charged in September 2021 with selling drugs to a Manheim Township woman that resulted in her death. He was convicted in June of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Shackelford was found in possession of 87 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of fentanyl, along with $7,930 in cash after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant last August, according to a press release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Text messages presented at his trial show Shackelford told the woman to “crush it” when she asked him how to use the drugs he sold her. The message was sent a few hours before the woman’s death, according to the press release.

Shackelford was sentenced Monday. He was listed Thursday afternoon as being held at Lancaster County Prison, according to prison records.