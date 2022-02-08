A Columbia man pointed a handgun and demanded money from a clerk at a Mount Joy convenience store early Monday morning, according to Mount Joy Borough police.

Douglas Wayne Nogel Jr., 22, produced the gun and demanded the money while robbing a Turkey Hill store at 703 East Main Street at 4:56 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Nogel pulled the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk, pulling the slide back to make it appear as though he was loading the firearm, then demanded money from the cash register, police said. Nogel later admitted to pulling out the gun to scare the clerk.

The affidavit did not state if Nogel was given any money.

Police quickly found Nogel walking away from the store several blocks away in the 400 block of East Main Street. A black handgun was found several feet away from where Nogel was stopped.

The store clerk positively identified Nogel as the man who had robbed the store.

Nogel was charged with robbery and simple assault.

An attorney was not listed for Nogel in court documents.

Judge Scott Albert set Nogel’s bail at $100,000. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, according to court records.

Nogel will face a preliminary hearing before Albert on Feb. 11.

Court records show Nogel is currently awaiting trial on two firearms violations committed in 2019, one of them a felony. Attempts to reach a public defender representing Nogel for those charges were not immediately successful.