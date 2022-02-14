A Columbia man who claimed he hurt his foot pulled a knife from his waistband and cut an EMT who was trying to help him, according to Lancaster city police.

Jeremic Medina-Dorta, 27, walked up to another person around 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, yelling that he hurt his foot and that he was under the influence of "acid", according to an affidavit of probable cause. An ambulance arrived and Medina-Dorta got into the ambulance willingly.

But as an EMT tried to treat him, he started to kick and punch a Lancaster police officer and another medic, police said.

He then pulled a knife from his back waistband and "used the knife to slice (the) EMT," police wrote in the affidavit. He cut the EMT twice in her abdomen.

Police were able to wrestle the 3-and-a-half-inch knife from the man before arresting him, police said.

During the altercation, Medina-Dorta damaged the stretcher he was on, valued at $20,000, and damaged an officer's firearm holster, valued at $160, police said.

Medina-Dorta is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of criminal mischief, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and one misdemeanor for criminal mischief, according to court dockets.

He's currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $50,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in front of District Judge Bruce Roth.