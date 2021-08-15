A Columbia man mishandled a gun and accidentally shot a woman Saturday night, leaving her hospitalized, according to Columbia Borough police.

Alexander Lewis Heaps, 26, told authorities he mishandled his legally purchased handgun and accidentally shot his girlfriend in the 400 block of Locust Street in Columbia at 7:08 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers found the woman, Hailey Jean Brown, 20, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her hip, according to the news release. Police administered first aid until Brown could be transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Brown underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition, police said.

Heaps was arrested and charged with simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police later recovered the weapon, a 9mm handgun.

Heaps was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post a $10,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Miles K. Bixler on Aug. 23.