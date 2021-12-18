A Columbia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jose Alvarez-Carrillo, 65, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 15, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a news release.

Alvarez-Carrillo committed the offenses in York County between April and May 2021, said U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the FBI and state police.

A spokesperson with the Middle District’s Harrisburg office did not immediately reply to a request for additional information.

Attempts to reach Alvarez-Carrillo’s attorney, Michael Victor Marinaro, were not immediately successful.

The maximum penalty Alvarez-Carrillo could face under federal law is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine and a lifetime supervised release.

Alvarez-Carrillo is also currently awaiting trial on one felony and two misdemeanor drug offenses in Lancaster County, court records show. He has been held in Lancaster County Prison since May 20 after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail for those offenses.