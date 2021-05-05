A Columbia man has been charged after repeatedly inviting young girls into his home for sleepovers and then assaulting them, according to West Hempfield Township police.

Lloyd S. Diener, 70, was charged with four counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors for the activity authorities say took place between January 2019 and late September 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators first became aware of the allegations in September 2020, following a report by a Lancaster County Children and Youth Service Agency caseworker that Diener had rubbed oil on an 8-year-old girl and fondled her, according to the affidavit.

The girl told investigators she and other young girls would stay at Diener’s house for sleepovers, sometimes multiple days in a row, police said. Children would go to Diener’s house to play and then ask to stay the night.

Diener gave the child and another 8-year-old girl “medicine” that was actually gummies containing melatonin (a hormone some people use as a sleep aid), then came into their bedroom at night and began fondling them and rubbing oil on them, according to the affidavit.

On another occasion, Diener hid in a closet to watch a girl undress, police said. The girl left to change in the bathroom when she realized Diener was there.

Diener kept clothes for the girls in his home and bought them toys, telling one of the girls that she was his “favorite,” according to the affidavit.

The girls called Diener “pop-pop,” though they did not share a familial relation to him, police said. The sleepovers ended after the mother of one of the girls learned that Diener was not related to the other child, police said.

Diener later told the girl’s mother that he had watched one of the girls bathe and shower at his residence, adding that he “was going to jail for a long time,” according to the affidavit.

Diener will face a preliminary arraignment before Judge Miles Bixler on May 10, court records show.