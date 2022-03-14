A Columbia man already charged with slashing an EMT with a knife also fired a gun from a police officer’s holster while being transported in an ambulance during that incident, nearly injuring the officer and a paramedic, according to Lancaster city police.

Jeremic Medina-Dorta, 27, fired the 9mm handgun as he attempted to remove it from the holster of a Lancaster city police officer during a struggle with the officer, a paramedic and an EMT inside an ambulance in the 200 block of North Arch Street at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The ambulance responded to the area after Medina-Dorta claimed he was under the influence of “acid” and had glass in his foot.

Once inside the ambulance, Medina-Dorta began kicking and flailing, cutting the EMT in the abdomen with the knife during the scuffle, police said. A “pop” that sounded like a gunshot was heard during the scuffle, but the officer didn't immediately realize the weapon went off.

The officer later discovered a spent casing inside the gun’s chamber while performing routine maintenance on it later that night. The officer’s holster was also damaged.

An inspection of the stretcher used to carry Medina-Dorta uncovered what appeared to be a bullet hole, and a discharged bullet was also found inside ambulance.

A police armorer examined the gun and holster and reviewed the officer’s body camera footage, determining that Medina-Dorta had grabbed the weapon during the struggle and pulled the trigger.

Medina-Dorta was charged Friday with felony counts of assault of a law enforcement officer and disarming a law enforcement officer and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of criminal mischief for the same incident and is currently awaiting trial on those charges, according to court records.

An attorney was not listed for Medina-Dorta in court documents for the new charges. Samuel Encarnacion, a public defender representing Medina-Dorta for the pre-existing offenses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled for the new charges. Medina-Dorta remains in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $50,000 bail for the pre-existing charges, court records show.