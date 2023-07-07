A Columbia man died in the York County Prison early Friday morning after complaining about chest pains and shortness of breath the night before according to the York County coroner.

Coroner Pamela Gay pronounced Haywood Dixon Jr., 39, dead of cardiac arrest at 12:06 a.m. in the Springettsbury Township prison after EMS tried resuscitating him when he became unresponsive.

Gay said Dixon reportedly declined routine medical care from the facility the previous day, but later in the evening began complaining about chest pains and shortness of breath.

State police are investigating the death. Gay said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of death.

Dixon had been in prison since Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm without a license, four drug possession charges, resisting arrest, and three driving offenses. Dixon was unable to post the $75,000 bail.