A 40-year-old Columbia man is dead after a vehicle hit him as he walked on Route 30 on Tuesday night, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Matthew Drzewiecki, of North Third Street, was hit by a small SUV while he was walking in the "passing lane," or left lane, of Route 30 west around 9:30 p.m., Gay said in her report.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, Hellam Township police said.

Gay said that Drzewiecki died of multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental. There will not be an autopsy.

