A Lancaster County jury convicted a Columbia man of uploading and distributing child pornography.

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, was found guilty of disseminating child pornography, two charges of possession of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication device, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The jury reached a verdict on April 21 following a four-day trial and about three hours of deliberations.

Evidence during the trial that showed Strausbaugh uploaded and shared "multiple digital image and video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such act" on March 5 and March 6 in 2020, according to the release.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright presided over the trial and will sentence Strausbaugh at a later date.