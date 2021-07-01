Denzel Nichols, 25, of Columbia, was convicted this week of rape and related charges stemming from an incident involving a 14-year-old girl in March 2018, East Hempfield Township police announced Thursday.

Nichols now awaits sentencing following a jury trial that occurred on Monday and Tuesday before Judge Thomas Sponaugle of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The jury found Nichols guilty of rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Investigators say Nichols met with the victim at the Mountville Park, where he supplied her with alcoholic beverages and marijuana. Nichols then drove the victim to a residence on Estelle Drive, where he raped the victim after she passed out.

The assault was reported two years later in March 2020, and charges were filed in October 2020.

Nichols remains incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.