A jury convicted a Columbia man of charges stemming from a woman's fatal overdose in April 2021.

The jury found Jeffrey Shackelford, 47, guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. That verdict came following a three-day trial that ended Wednesday.

Police arrested Shackelford after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence in August 2021. During that search, the task force seized about 87 grams of packaged meth, 15 grams of bulk fentanyl powder, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia including packaging material and digital scales and about $8,280 in cash

Shackelford hid the majority of the drugs inside a "Pik-Nik" brand potato stick snack can, police said at the time.

Manheim Township Police charged Shackelford in September 2021 with drug delivery resulting in death after they determined he sold a mixture of fentanyl, heroin and tramadol, along with cocaine, to 23-year-old Carrie Hamilton. Hamilton died of an overdose on April 13, according to police.

A coroner’s report determined Hamilton died of combined drug toxicity, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller presented evidence that included text messages between Shackelford and Hamilton arranging the transaction, as well as surveillance footage of the two meeting up for the exchange hours before Hamilton's death, according to the release.

Shackelford remains in Lancaster County Prison. Court documents do not currently indicate a sentencing date.