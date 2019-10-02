A Columbia man was convicted this week of threatening to stab his probation officer in June 2018, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Steven L. Andrews Jr., 34, made the threat last year during a meeting with a counselor at Lancaster County Prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Andrews discussed a fascination with knives and stabbings numerous times in prior meetings, according to the testimony given by assistant district attorney Mari Andracchio.

The jury deliberated for 15 minutes before convicting Andrews with the misdemeanor charge.

More Lancaster County crime news: