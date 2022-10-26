A Lancaster County jury convicted a man of raping and assaulting another man in Manor Township in 2021.

The jury found Steele Helton, 52, of Columbia, guilty of three felony counts including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault. The jury reached a verdict on Oct. 18 following a two-day trial.

A man reported the sexual assault to Manor Township police on January 27 – he told officers it happened at a house on Water Street in Columbia between 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 8 a.m. Jan. 17, according to previous reporting. Police said Helton was temporarily staying at the house at the time.

The man said he and Helton were with a group of people overnight Jan. 16 drinking in the residence’s garage and that Helton had a “weird look” on his face. After going to sleep, the man woke up to Helton on top of him while taking his clothes off.

Helton later apologized to the man when he was confronted over the phone, telling the man “I go to work and I cry every day during my lunch breaks,” according to previous reporting.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle presided over the trial and ordered a pre-sentence investigation, according to court documents. Helton previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault in 2019 and was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison and four years of probation, according to court records.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a release that since Helton is a second-strike sexual assault offender, he faces a mandatory sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison.

Helton is in Lancaster County Prison on $3 million bail.