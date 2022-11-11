A Columbia man was arrested on Oct. 25 with five charges related to sexually assaulting a minor, police said.

John Wesley Wakefield Jr., 47, was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering child welfare of children, corruption of a minor and indecent assault, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department.

Police said Wakefield abused the minor for about eight months, and the girl said the abuse occurred "more times than she can count." Video evidence was found that corroborated the girl’s report.

Wakefield was arraigned before Judge Miles K. Bixler on Nov. 2 and was released on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.