A Columbia man was arrested for starting the fire that destroyed the Enola Low Grade Trail bridge in Martic Township just over two years ago.

Maxxwell Ray Redman Jr., 20, was charged on Thursday after a lengthy investigation wrapped up in April, according to the court document.

Witnesses who were on the bridge taking photos captured shots of a man and woman sitting on the bridge shortly before the fire started, according to police. The photo was released shortly after state police ruled the fire an arson.

Redman was reportedly sitting with a woman in the middle of the bridge before he stood up, climbed over the railing and onto the railroad tracks, crouched down for "several minutes" and then climbed back up onto the bridge before leaving with the woman, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police five days after the fire, the woman who was with Redman originally told police that he had jumped onto the railroad tracks but was there less than a minute and didn't start the fire, police said. She added that he climbed back over and they left quickly because she had to use the restroom.

Nearly six hours later, the woman returned back to the state police barracks and changed her story, saying that Redman struck a lighter 4-5 times and held the holding flame to the woods, according to the affidavit. The woman added that she did not see what he was doing while on the railroad tracks.

In June 2018, state police interviewed Redman, 18 at the time, who said he was with the woman on the bridge. He added that he didn't climb over the railing and said when they left the bridge, "they were in no hurry and had nowhere to be," according to police.

Later that same day, Redman said that he actually did climb over the railing but didn't want to tell police because he thought the police would think he was trying to commit suicide, police said.

State police interviewed the witnesses two more times this year to corroborate their story before Redman was arrested.

Redman is charged with felony offenses of causing catastrophe, arson, criminal mischief and recklessly burning or exploding, according to online court documents. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person and a summary offense for dangerously burning.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $750,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Stuart Mylin on June 4, according to online documents.

No charges have been filed against the woman that was with Redman, according to court dockets.

