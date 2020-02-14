A Columbia man who used social media to meet a girl nearly 11 years ago was recently charged with rape and assault, two months after a similar case against him moved to court, according to online court documents.

Todd Michael Lingafelt Jr., 25, of the 800 block of Barber Street, was charged on Feb. 5 for the rape that happened in July of 2009, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Lingafelt met a girl – 14 years-old at the time – on the website MyYearbook.com and the two met at the National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia before going to the entrance of the Columbia High School and then into a wooded area along Laurel Hill Road.

The next day, on July 7, 2009, the two agreed to meet again at the same spot near the entrance of Columbia High School, police said.

Lingafelt and the girl started to kiss and then he began to sexually assault her before picking her up and laying her down on the ground, according to the affidavit.

The girl told Lingafelt to stop several times and tried to pull her shorts back up, police said, but Lingaelt continued.

Police said the girl repeatedly said “no” and “stop."

“It’s just sex, everyone does it,” Lingafelt told the girl, according to the affidavit.

The girl continued to tell him to stop, according to police.

The girl went to police that day, according to the affidavit, along with her mother, and she also had a sexual assault examination at Lancaster General Hospital.

Police said that the following day, the girl picked Lingafelt out of a six-person photo lineup “without hesitation.”

Lingafelt messaged the girl six days later on the website, initiating a conversation with “hahaha,” police said.

Lingafelt was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Prison on Feb. 7, 2020.

Later that day, via a bondsman, Lingafelt posted his $100,000 bail and is free, according to online court dockets.

It is unclear why, exactly, he was charged more than a decade later, but Brett Hambright, spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, said that recent developments prompted the charges.

Calls to Columbia police chief Jack Broomer and Lingafelt's current lawyer, listed on court documents, were not returned as of Friday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Lingafelt has been charged with sexual assault.

In March 2019, Lingafelt was charged for sexually assaulting a woman in August of 2010, leaving scars on her chest from his fingernails, according to Lancaster city police. She came to police in February 2019.

That case is pending for trial, according to Hambright.

Lingafelt is charged with two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force and sexual assault, along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and simple assault. A rape charge was withdrawn, according to online court records.

