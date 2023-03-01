The Columbia man accused of raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter and raping the mother last month will have his charges decided in county court.

Jason Shackelford, 39, planned to waive his preliminary hearing that had been scheduled Thursday before Columbia District Judge Miles Bixler, according to the office.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court. Defendants frequently waive the charges to court.

According to police, Shackelford told Columbia police on Feb. 10 that he raped Elaina, strangled her to death then placed her body in a freezer.

The killing happened when Elaina’s mother was at work overnight Feb. 8-9, according to authorities.

Shackelford confessed while police were questioning him about Elaina's supposed kidnapping; her mother reported her daughter missing after she said Shackelford told her took Elaina to New York, according to charging documents.

The girl’s mother told police that Shackelford also raped her on Feb. 9 when she came home from work, and during a subsequent stay at an East Lampeter Township hotel, according to charging documents. That would have been before she knew Elaina was dead.

Shackelford is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

