A 12-year-old girl's body was found in a basement freezer of a Columbia home Friday, and her mother's ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death.

Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, told Columbia Borough Police that he raped and killed the girl at her home in the 500 block of Avenue H overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said. He told police he attempted to hide her body in the freezer.

Shackelford, who is charged with criminal homicide, is in Lancaster County Prison. He was initially detained Friday by East Lampeter Township police, who had responded to Wyndham Lancaster Hotel on Lincoln Highway East for a domestic disturbance.

The victim's mother, who was at the hotel with Shackelford, told police she and Shackelford were going through a breakup and she had asked him to move out, the DA's office said. She said she had been working a night shift Wednesday into Thursday, when her daughter was killed.

Shackelford sent her a text around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the woman told police, saying her daughter was sick and in bed. When she got home from work around 7:45 a.m., she and Shackelford argued, and he showed her that her daughter's bed was empty, saying he had kidnapped her and taken her to New York. He raped the mother before forcing her to go with him to the Wyndham, where he raped her again, the DA's office said.

Shackelford allowed the woman to go out for a cigarette, the DA's office said, at which time she alerted hotel staff to contact police.

The woman gave a statement to Columbia police at 6:50 a.m. on Friday and police began to search the home shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Lancaster County court records, Shackelford previously pleaded guilty and had been sentenced to probation on several counts, including indecent assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and firearms charges, dating back to at least 2020.

A vigil was held at Locust St. Park on Friday at 7 p.m., organized by Mark Harris, the pastor of Salem United Church of Christ in Columbia.

After hearing about what happened, he said he wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together.

"This is gonna have reverberations for a long time," Harris said. "My immediate thoughts right now go to the victims."

Because this just happened, Harris said there aren't any official long-term plans to help yet. But Harris is planning to come back to the park on Saturday at 3 p.m. to talk and pray.

"It was literally a couple blocks away from my church," Harris said. "Columbia is a very caring and actually quite close-knit community."