A man was shot to death in a Manheim Township nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police, and a Columbia man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Officers were dispatched to Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike around 1:23 a.m. following a report of a fight, Manheim Township police said in a news release. While on the way, officer learned that shots had been fired and that one person, 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott, had been struck.
Scott was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.
The news release did not state how many times Scott was struck.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who did not release Scott’s name, said a man died at a hospital in the early morning hours following a shooting at the club. The man will undergo an autopsy Monday morning.
“Officers and investigators worked throughout the night and continue to work today to identify the shooter,” said Chief Thomas Rudzinski. “This remains a very active investigation, and we will not stop until we identify and arrest the shooter.”
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any additional information is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401, extension 0.
Though police said they are still working to identify the shooter, court documents show a Columbia man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Tyler James Wilson, 28, was charged Saturday with criminal homicide, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and two firearms violations, court records show.
Court documents indicate the homicide Wilson was charged with took place in Manheim Township earlier Saturday.
A Manheim Township police spokesperson said he could not provide any additional information when asked if the incident which led to Wilson being charged was related to the Club Twenty3 shooting.
Wilson, who court records show has also used the name Tyler Jamar Wilson and Tyler Jamel Wilson, has not yet been arrested, according to court documents. He has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations in 2013.