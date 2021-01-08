A Columbia man was charged with multiple felonies Friday after taking part in a scheme to sell tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen goods, according to Manor Township Police.

Bernard S. Axe Jr., 37, was charged with two counts of theft by taking, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of conspiracy after stealing nearly $50,000 in tools and equipment, mostly from local construction sites, and began selling them online, according to police.

Axe had been selling tools on Facebook Marketplace that were connected to at least 16 thefts that took place across Lancaster County between May and December 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Columbia Borough police had received a tip from Axe’s ex-girlfriend in early December that he was selling an unusually large quantity of tools online, according to the affidavit. She told police he had also admitted to stealing tools from a trailer.

Investigators were able to connect the tools being sold by Axe to the thefts by matching the PPL identification number on one of the tools that was visible in a Facebook Marketplace picture, police said. Other victims were able to recognize their tools being sold in online listings by Axe and Quentin L. Burgess, 21, of Bristle, Md., with one victim being able to identify his initials on one of the tools visible in a photograph. Investigators said they were also able to match a fingerprint taken from one of the burglaries to Burgess.

Undercover officers had originally purchased stolen tools from Burgess in January 2020, after which he was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property.

Burgess was sentenced on those charges Wednesday in York County to two years probation after pleading guilty.

A second undercover purchase in March was from Axe, who told police he had purchased the tools from Burgess, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Axe on Monday, Jan. 4, on unrelated charges of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver following a routine traffic stop. A subsequent search of Axe’s vehicle uncovered a concrete saw that police determined had been stolen from a construction site in York County.

Investigators later became aware that Axe was using a storage unit to house additional stolen goods, according to the affidavit, and he was later seen loading tools from the unit into his truck three days after his arrest.

Police arrested Axe on Thursday, Jan. 7, after which he admitted his involvement in numerous thefts and that he purchased tools from Burgess that he knew had been stolen, according to the affidavit. Axe told police he had been reselling the items online for profit.

Axe told authorities that he and Burgess had entered a power substation on the 200 block of Observation Road in Conestoga the evening of May 28-29, 2020, and stole tools valued at $3,250, according to the affidavit. Another $15,773 in tools and a $30,000 Ford truck were stolen from a construction site in the 2000 block of River Road in Washington Boro over the course of multiple days in mid-November.

Axe was unable to post a $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20 in front of Judge Joshua R. Keller, according to court documents.

