Lancaster city police have charged a Columbia man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier last week.

Police arrested Israel Ramos, 18, on Friday and charged him with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, tampering with or fabricating evidence and false reports to law enforcement.

Police identified Ramos as a suspect of a shooting that happened at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Ann Street. One neighbor told a reporter at the time they heard gunshots in the area, and another said she saw a man with a gunshot wound in his leg or side area and heard him saying, "help, I got shot."

Police continue to investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 and ask for a working detective or officer.

Ramos is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.