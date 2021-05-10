A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the 2020 overdose death of a Lititz man.

Thanh Van Vo, 30, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Those charges stem from the death of Joshua Charles Kroh, 31, who was found dead following a cardiac arrest at an East Hempfield Township residence just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause. First responders determined that Kroh was beyond help when they arrived.

Kroh’s death was later determined to have been caused by acute fentanyl toxicity, police said.

Vo met with Kroh twice at a Landisville gas station the night before his death after he had arranged the sale of a $70 bundle of heroin over Facebook Messenger, according to the affidavit. Vo continued to message Kroh with offers to sell drugs nearly 12 hours after Kroh was found dead.

Vo was heard on recorded phone calls from Lancaster County Prison instructing his girlfriend on how to perform drug sales while he was incarcerated for a probation violation in January 2021, police said. The phone calls included discussions of how Vo’s supply of heroin was “cut,” or mixed with another substance.

Vo later told investigators that he knew Kroh from attending Warwick High School together and considered him a friend, according to the affidavit. Vo said he had heard that Kroh died, but claimed he did not know when or how.

Vo was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $1 million bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on May 12.

Vo has previously pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanors including criminal mischief, retail theft, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and numerous drug charges since 2015, according to court records.